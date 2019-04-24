Volkswagen Vs. the Nürburgring: How the VW Electric I.D. R Is Attacking the 'Ring Record

On June 24, 2018, the Volkswagen I.D. R summited Pikes Peak with two-time Le Mans winner Romain Dumas at the wheel. Just eight months earlier, it was a sketch on a cocktail napkin. With a 680-horsepower drivetrain and a body sculpted in a wind tunnel, the VW I.D. R was a skeleton crew of a car. There simply wasn't time to incorporate tech like active aero, electronic differentials, or brake vectoring. What went up the hill to Pikes Peak and absolutely crushed the record was little more than a drivetrain, some wheels, a cage, and a wing that looked wider than the Panama Canal.

But the I.D. R's expedited development and relative simplicity somehow worked. At Pikes Peak, the I.D. R prototype laid down a time of 7:57.148, nearly a minute faster than the previous electric record, and 16 seconds quicker than the overall. When it reappeared at the Goodwood Festival of Speed the following month, it won the 2019 timed shootout overall, trouncing the electric record, and posting the third-fastest time in Goodwood's history in the process.

And in January of this year, Volkswagen announced it will deploy an updated version of its I.D. R electric prototype to Germany's infamous Nürburgring Nordschleife in a bid to take the electric lap record from the Chinese-built Nio EP9. The Nio is a road car, and the VW is a purpose-built race car, but victory for Volkswagen is not a foregone conclusion.