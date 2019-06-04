Video: VW ID.R Racing Driver Romain Dumas Makes Setting Nurburgring Lap Record Look Easy
Enjoy six minutes and five seconds of blissful silence mixed with ferocious speed.
Volkswagen has released onboard footage of professional racing driver Romain Dumas setting a new lap record around the Nurburgring at the wheel of the purpose-built VW ID.R race car. The lap time, which was confirmed by the German automaker on Monday afternoon, was set at 6:05.336 and towers above the previous electric-vehicle record.
The eight-minute clip was shared on the Volkswagen Motorsport YouTube channel, and it includes a pre- and post-run recap, reactions from the team and VW execs, as well as a brief interview with Dumas himself after climbing out of his race car. Like with most Nurburgring onboard videos, the lap around the 12.9-mile Nordschleife circuit can feel lengthy at times, but one thing is for sure, Dumas' smoothness behind the wheel and the fact that the lap actually looks fast to the naked eye gives us an idea of just how fast it must've felt inside that cockpit.
Unfortunately, the camera angle that VW chose doesn't show Dumas manhandling the steering wheel—and we feel like that could've been seriously entertaining to watch—especially if his steering work was as impressive as it was on the ID.R's video if its Pikes Peak run.
As mighty as the Volkswagen's run was around the 'Ring, it doesn't come close to the savagery that Porsche's 919 Hybrid Evo displayed while it set the all-time fastest lap record around the same Nordschleife circuit. The former modified Le Mans racer lapped the Green Hell in a mind-blowing 5:19.55 with none other than racing legend Timo Bernhard behind the wheel.
