Video: VW ID.R Racing Driver Romain Dumas Makes Setting Nurburgring Lap Record Look Easy

Volkswagen has released onboard footage of professional racing driver Romain Dumas setting a new lap record around the Nurburgring at the wheel of the purpose-built VW ID.R race car. The lap time, which was confirmed by the German automaker on Monday afternoon, was set at 6:05.336 and towers above the previous electric-vehicle record.

The eight-minute clip was shared on the Volkswagen Motorsport YouTube channel, and it includes a pre- and post-run recap, reactions from the team and VW execs, as well as a brief interview with Dumas himself after climbing out of his race car. Like with most Nurburgring onboard videos, the lap around the 12.9-mile Nordschleife circuit can feel lengthy at times, but one thing is for sure, Dumas' smoothness behind the wheel and the fact that the lap actually looks fast to the naked eye gives us an idea of just how fast it must've felt inside that cockpit.