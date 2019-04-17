This Is How VW Is Modifying its ID.R Pikes Peak Racer to Set a Nürburgring Lap Record

To allow the ID.R to go as fast as possible on the Nürburgring, Volkswagen is completely reworking the ID.R's aerodynamics. The biggest difference between Pikes Peak and the 'Ring is the air density. To make the most out of Pikes Peak's thin mountain air, every aerodynamic element on the car had to be wildly exaggerated to produce the downforce Volkswagen's team wanted.

Those wild aerodynamic elements also produce a lot of drag, which isn't what you want on the longer wide-open sections of the Nürburgring. The fact that the 'Ring sits well over 7,000 feet closer to sea level means that there are more air molecules for the ID.R's various wings and canards to manipulate there. Thus, the effect of running the Pikes Peak aero on the 'Ring would be even more unwanted drag as it scoops up the thicker air.

This is why Volkswagen is spending quality time in their wind tunnel to test out new solutions for running the ID.R at a lower elevation. So far, the car is getting a new front spoiler, an adapted floor and a trick new rear wing. After trying out different aerodynamic changes on a computer simulation, the team tested a 1:2 model of the ID.R, and then later moved on to testing the full-size car. The team has also made extensive use of 3D printing in wind tunnel testing to make complex aerodynamic parts quickly and inexpensively.