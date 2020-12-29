Volkswagen Made a Cute EV Charging Droid That Comes to Your Car

Volkswagen released footage of a prototype of its Mobile Charging Robot today, and it remains the most adorable solution to a lack of electric vehicle charger spots we've ever seen.

The premise is simple: Instead of having to tether up to a stationary charger, you can signal to the Mobile Charging Robot that your car needs a charge, at which point, it will drag a charging battery over to you, reach out to your car's charging port with a folding arm and recharge your car's battery. Once the robot is finished with your car, it can either continue on to other cars that need charging or return to its docking station with its mobile battery.