Adorable eBussy EV Is the Best Volkswagen Bus Not Built by VW

There are so many things the world is looking forward to in 2021, like getting rid of 2020 and never thinking about it again. Ever. Now we have the eBussy to add to the list—an endearing, hippy-bus-looking EV that’s the product of German company Electric Brands.



Electric Brands started with electric scooters and in late 2018 decided to create the best and most innovative electric light-duty vehicle in the world. It’s important to set goals in life and while it's impossible to tell without driving one, it looks like they might've met theirs. Essentially, it's the answer for everyone who's tired of waiting for Volkswagen's long-overdue electric ID.Buzz.