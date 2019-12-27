Say Goodbye to EV-Only Parking Spots, Hello to VW Mobile Charging Robots

Currently being developed as concepts, VW's mobile and autonomous robot EV chargers will allegedly move around parking lots, bringing the electricity to you and essentially make every parking spot a charging point—therefore eliminating the need to find EV-only spots (which are oftentimes taken by douchebags in Ford Raptors ).

Reminiscent of the free-roaming machines that travel across its assembly plants without human input, Volkswagen is aiming to eliminate the problems , expense, and constraints that come with fixed EV charging stations. The answer: robots.

The system consists of one mobile robot and many "battery wagons," as Volkswagen is calling them. Once a request for electricity is initiated from your car or, naturally, a mobile app, the entire charge process is carried out without human intervention. A mobile robot accompanied by a battery wagon approaches your car autonomously and opens the vehicle's charging flap, inserts the charger—and takes it out when it's finished—all autonomously. The car's owner is then notified via said app when their electric Volkswagen is charged up and ready to roll again.

Once the battery wagon has successfully connected with the vehicle, the friendly-faced robot with the arm is free to roam around and assist other cars, connecting and disconnecting other battery wagons with other hungry EVs, acting almost like a waiter in a restaurant but, y'know, for electric cars. It even wears a tie.