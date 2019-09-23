Monday Tech News Roundup: Google, Uber, VW, BYD, More
Your daily mobility technology news roundup, collected by a robot under safety driver supervision.
By Bertel SchmittSeptember 23, 2019
This is your daily dose of mobility tech news (in the broadest sense.) We scour the wires all night, and pick in the morning what's likely to move markets, industries, and mobility products, today, and in the future. We strive to be up each weekday when it's 9 am in New York, so please check in.
- Rivals rubbish Google's claim of quantum supremacy - FT
- Volkswagen starts battery cell development and production in Salzgitter - Just-Auto
- Hyundai Motor Group, Aptiv to set up $4 billion self-driving JV - Reuters
- Baidu and Google dominance in search rattled by new players - Nikkei
- Nimble tech firms must adapt as promised self-driving revolution hits speed bumps - Reuters
- Postmates’ Delivery Robots Have A Phantom Babysitter - Forbes
- Your order is on its way, thanks to teleoperated delivery vehicles - CNBC
- How digital security with cloud technology can help automobile industry - Financial Express
- Uber tests monthly subscription - Dev
- Blickfeld Presents New Long-Range LiDAR - Businesswire
- Geothermal heat part of Audi's plans and commitment to Paris Climate Agreement - Thinkgeoenergy
- Tata Motors Launches EV Technology Brand ZIPTRON - Insideevs
- BYD Gains Foothold In Germany With Orders For 22 Electric Buses - Cleantechnica
- Is Europe's auto industry ready for the next generation of mobility? - Automotiveworld
- Wuhan Steps Up China's Robocar Push With License for Baidu - Bloomberg
- Argo AI CEO Bryan Salesky on the future of robotaxis - Automotive News
- BMW Europe introduces electrified 5 Series - Autocar
And finally ...
- The biggest hurdle in Ikea's quest to become a tech company might be Ikea itself - Fastcompany