Monday Tech News Roundup: Google, Uber, VW, BYD, More

Rivals rubbish Google's claim of quantum supremacy - FT

Volkswagen starts battery cell development and production in Salzgitter - Just-Auto

Hyundai Motor Group, Aptiv to set up $4 billion self-driving JV - Reuters

Baidu and Google dominance in search rattled by new players - Nikkei

Nimble tech firms must adapt as promised self-driving revolution hits speed bumps - Reuters

Postmates’ Delivery Robots Have A Phantom Babysitter - Forbes

Your order is on its way, thanks to teleoperated delivery vehicles - CNBC

How digital security with cloud technology can help automobile industry - Financial Express

Uber tests monthly subscription - Dev

Blickfeld Presents New Long-Range LiDAR - Businesswire

Geothermal heat part of Audi's plans and commitment to Paris Climate Agreement - Thinkgeoenergy

Tata Motors Launches EV Technology Brand ZIPTRON - Insideevs

BYD Gains Foothold In Germany With Orders For 22 Electric Buses - Cleantechnica

Is Europe's auto industry ready for the next generation of mobility? - Automotiveworld

Wuhan Steps Up China's Robocar Push With License for Baidu - Bloomberg

Argo AI CEO Bryan Salesky on the future of robotaxis - Automotive News

BMW Europe introduces electrified 5 Series - Autocar

