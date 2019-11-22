This 1972 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus Is Actually Powered by an E-Golf Electric Motor
An environmentally friendly VW bus? Hippies rejoice.
Tesla's Blade Runner-inspired Cybertruck might be the talk of the town right now but what if you prefer your electric utility vehicles to be styled by the past rather than the cold, stark future? Volkswagen hears your cries because it's recently collaborated with electric conversions specialists EV West—the same shop responsible for that Tesla Model S pickup truck—to create a fully electric, vintage-looking VW Bus.
Starting out life as a 1972 Type 2 Bus, this electrified Hippie van features a powertrain donated from a 2017 e-Golf. Good for a decent 125 miles of range, its 35.8 kWh battery system resides underneath the front seats where the old fuel tank once was and has been reinforced and made fireproof. Located in the rear where an air-cooled four-cylinder once sat is a 100 kW synchronous electric motor. In the e-Golf, it made 134 hp and 214 pound-feet of torque.
The rest of it has mostly stayed unmodified. Sure, its period-correct long-throw shifter can now select regenerative braking but cosmetically, it's classic VW Bus—complete with hula girl dash ornament.
Why have they decided to stuff the electric motors from a used Golf into an even older VW, you ask? It's all about showing to the world that when everything goes electric, the classics need not completely go away.
"It's great to see that the spirit of hot rodding is going to live on into the electric age," said Volkswagen E-Mobility and Innovation VP and Tesla alum Matthew Renna.
"Merging a historic model from an iconic brand with the technology of today is just one of many ways that we can step closer to a more sustainable future while continuing to enjoy our rich automotive heritage," added EV West boss Michael Bream.
ID.3-powered Mk1 GTI, anyone?
