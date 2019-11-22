This 1972 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus Is Actually Powered by an E-Golf Electric Motor

Tesla's Blade Runner-inspired Cybertruck might be the talk of the town right now but what if you prefer your electric utility vehicles to be styled by the past rather than the cold, stark future? Volkswagen hears your cries because it's recently collaborated with electric conversions specialists EV West—the same shop responsible for that Tesla Model S pickup truck—to create a fully electric, vintage-looking VW Bus.

Starting out life as a 1972 Type 2 Bus, this electrified Hippie van features a powertrain donated from a 2017 e-Golf. Good for a decent 125 miles of range, its 35.8 kWh battery system resides underneath the front seats where the old fuel tank once was and has been reinforced and made fireproof. Located in the rear where an air-cooled four-cylinder once sat is a 100 kW synchronous electric motor. In the e-Golf, it made 134 hp and 214 pound-feet of torque.