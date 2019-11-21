This Is the Official Tesla Pickup Truck, And Yes, It Really Looks Like This

The race to put the first electric pickup truck in consumer hands is heating up tonight as Tesla will finally reveal its long-promised pickup truck, which the company has recently started referring to as the Cybertruck. There's still a lot we don't know about the Tesla Cybertruck, but CEO Elon Musk has made some customary bold promises and we'll see how many of them come true when the reveal event gets underway at 8:00pm PT.

Musk has been wanting to build a pickup truck for years, and the Cybertruck will become Tesla's seventh passenger vehicle in development or production after the original Roadster, Model S, Model X, Model 3, and the upcoming Model Y small crossover and new Roadster. Whatever you think of Tesla, there's no denying that it's an innovative enterprise, and Musk's aiming to simultaneously jump start the electric pickup market and shake up the internal-combustion side with some customarily lofty promises.

There's been talk of a 400-500 mile range with a new extra-durable battery, a Blade Runner-esque design, real off-road ability, goodies like a port to run pneumatic tools off the air suspension system, all for a rumored starting price under $50,000. Presumably it will also offer Tesla Autopilot to further set it apart from competition like Rivian or Bollinger, which are both putting more focus on their off-road credentials to draw interest from traditional pickup buyers.

We'll find out in a few minutes—check back soon for the full story.