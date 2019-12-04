Video Game Hacker Mods Pixelated Elon Musk, Tesla Cybertruck Into GoldenEye 007

If we had to stereotype Tesla diehards without going into unflattering territory, we'd say they're fans of science fiction, old-school video games, and mashed potatoes. Fortunately for them, these passions needn't all be enjoyed separately, as a video game modder has figured out a way to get the Tesla Cybertruck into GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo 64.

YouTube user Graslu00 took a Goldeneye cartridge and fiddled with the files of its sixth mission, "St. Petersburg," replacing the model and textures of non-player character Valentin Zukovsky with those of Elon Musk, and altering the dialog between him and Bond to fit a new, Tesla-centric narrative. They also added in a drivable Tesla Cybertruck, using a 3-D model and textures presumably made from scratch for this mod. While the truck's model itself wouldn't be difficult for even an amateur modeler to create, getting it to work on an actual N64 cartridge takes a skillset almost as rare as James Bond's.