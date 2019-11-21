High-Performance Shelby Ford Mustang Mach-E Could Become a Reality

Ford’s controversial but hotly anticipated Mustang Mach-E electric crossover might’ve generated all the buzz this year at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, but now it appears there's more news to come. After speaking with company executives, Evo learned that Ford Performance is looking forward to adding the Shelby touch to the new EV with a high-performance variant.

Yes, you read that correctly.

After speaking with Ford Performance’s chief program engineer, Ed Krenz, the British motoring magazine learned that Shelby wasn’t going to sit on the sidelines with the launch of the new Mustang Mach-E SUV, especially since it sports the Mustang name. That would be as sacrilegious as Dodge producing a Challenger model without even factoring its SRT performance division into the mix.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of applying the Shelby characteristics to an electric car,” Krenz told Evo. “The trick for us is the fun-to-drive part, and sustainability in terms of charging. It needs to be capable to go all day on a track day—you can’t do 20 minutes and then have to charge it all night.”