The All-Electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV Is Here

After months of speculation and a corporate lockdown that just almost, very nearly kept its appearance a secret, the 2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV emerged today at a gala in Los Angeles ahead of this week's auto show. It's the first time Ford has put the Mustang badge on anything besides a two-door pony car since its debut in 1964. Set to go on sale in Fall 2020, the Mach-E will be offered with both rear- and all-wheel drive in several trims. A GT Performance variant that'll get from zero to 60 in the mid threes will arrive in Spring 2021.

Mach-E exterior designers took several cues from the traditional Mustang, including its shark-like nose, wide rear haunches, and "tri bar" tail lights, and applied them to what is, outwardly, a traditional compact crossover SUV. The so-called "implied grille" mimics the car's functional one in a nod to heritage, though like most EVs, the Mach-E doesn't have a front radiator.