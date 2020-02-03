Ford Thinks It's Fine to Serve Buffalo Wings in the Frunk of a Mustang Mach-E

America's annual excuse to pig out on hot wings and potato skins might be over, but Ford decided today was the day to remind everyone of all the tasty treats that can be served out of the electric Mustang Mach-E's drainable, plastic-lined front trunk. Drinks on ice? Sure. Shrimp on ice? Uh, ok. A gigantic pile of greasy Buffalo chicken wings? What?

Measuring 4.8 cubic feet, the electric Ford's frunk can be filled with ice to convert it to a 36-gallon cooler that you don't have to lug around by hand. At the end of the day, a drain plug lets you drain and dry out the plastic compartment. A little gimmicky, sure, but admittedly kinda cool. So Ford asks, why stop there?

As a result, the people in these marketing photos, which were uploaded to Ford's official media site today, exist in a parallel world where it's a completely normal thing to fill the frunk of your electric vehicle with raw shellfish on ice and serve it to your friends. All that wet seafood, surrounded by surfaces that are never cleaned...Prawns marinated in eau de Ford plastiques is a Dearborn delicacy, we hear.