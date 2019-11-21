47 Percent of People Wish the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Had a Different Name: Survey

A survey of current car shoppers has found that Ford is right to explain the thought process behind naming its new electric crossover the Mustang Mach-E, as the moniker has an approval rating that'd send any decent politician into hiding. Autolist questioned approximately 1,000 members of the general public shopping for new vehicles and found that 47 percent disapprove of using the Mustang nameplate on an electric crossover. Only 19 percent supported Ford's choice to call the Mach-E a Mustang, and 34 percent assigned themselves to neither camp.

Note that survey respondents weren't Change.org petition-signing Mustang hardliners. These were Averages Joes and Janes who, given a choice between the Mach-E and the Tesla Model Y, said they'd still pick the Ford 51 percent of the time. While opinions of Tesla among the surveyed group appeared to be mostly positive, Ford-allying respondents said they trusted the Blue Oval and its service network more than they did Tesla, which they weren't certain has much of a future.

