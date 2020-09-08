2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Reports 355-Mile Range In Alleged Real-World Driving Test

EV range is a bit contentious. American agencies test range in a certain way, Europeans test it other ways, and automakers' own teams usually do their own thing. In a nutshell, the only way to really get a handle on it is to go for a drive, so that's what Gunnar Berg—the CEO of Ford Norway—just set out to do. The result? Over 350 miles of range.

Berg drove a Mustang Mach-E from the city of Trondheim in Norway's icy north to the nation's capital, Oslo, in the south. This journey of 301-miles went better than expected.

Not only did Berg make it to Oslo—he made it there with range to spare. With 14% of his battery left on arrival, he could've kept going for another 54.8 miles. That adds up to a total theoretical range of 355.8 miles, beating Tesla's long-range Model Y by just about 40 miles, according to InsideEVs.