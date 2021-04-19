World’s First Wrecked Ford Mustang Mach-E Could Make an Awesome EV Project

Wrecked performance vehicles are always interesting project car candidates, assuming the good stuff—the powerful drivetrain—is safely nestled inside and unharmed by the collision. This is especially true for EVs with skateboard chassis, which make the swap potential even more exciting. Now imagine having one of the newest and most successful EVs, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, as your donor car. This one didn't crash exiting a car show—at least, we don't think it did— but it does seem to be the first wrecked Mach-E out there.

azfullsizebronco via Instagram

The car isn't on Copart or another salvage auction site; therefore, it might be a little harder to purchase for your build shenanigans. We do know where it is, though—at Sanderson Ford in Phoenix. According to comments on the original Instagram post showing the photos, the accident was a high-speed wreck on the highway, and all of the occupants escaped with minor injuries. The car was still sporting paper tags when it was crashed, so it's almost definitely low-mileage. It's a standard trim Mach-E, which means it has 266 horsepower and gets its juice from either a 68 kilowatt-hour or 88-kWh battery—there's no way to tell from the outside. We can see that the car has all-wheel drive thanks to a tiny "4" on the Mach-E badging.