Thrashing Canoo’s Bare EV Skateboard Platform Around the Desert Looks like a Hoot

You might have heard of Canoo by now, the EV startup building the pod-like subscription vehicles meant to revolutionize the way we think of transportation. Buzzwords aside, the company is building something quite different out of a modular platform that many new electric automakers are beginning to utilize: the skateboard. And as Canoo demonstrates in its latest promotional video, the skateboard isn't only versatile, but it can be damn fun to drive.

At first glance, you'll notice that this thing doesn't look like the square vehicles that Canoo has shown off to the world. What you're actually seeing is the stripped-down version of the vehicle's underpinnings packaged into a single drivable unit that is modular enough to house all of Canoo's future offerings.

Canoo's goal of this little project is to show that despite the utilitarian nature of its vehicles, they're anything but an appliance under the skin. And when you put extreme racing driver Sara Price behind the wheel, they can even become hoonable. Meet the skatekart.