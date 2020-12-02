Hyundai's New EV Platform Will Underpin 23 Upcoming Models Over the Next Five Years

Hyundai has been teasing its modular electric vehicle platform for quite some time. Now, more than a year after the first mentions of a dedicated testbed, the South Korean automaker has officially unveiled its plan to electrify its lineup using its all-new Electric-Global Modular Platform, dubbed E-GMP. The automaker believes that the key to the E-GMP's success will be its modularity, something which becomes even more possible when using compact powerplants like electric motors. The platform will serve as the underpinnings for 23 of the upcoming Hyundai group EVs in the next five years. That includes offers from across the Hyundai, Genesis, Kia, and all-new standalone Ioniq brands.

via YouTube | Hyundai

To achieve such modularity, Hyundai has figured out something that many other automakers are also capitalizing on: the skateboard. This means that the automaker has chosen a unified underlying architecture that packages the batteries, powertrain, drivetrain, and suspension—one that can be stretched and sized to meet the various needs of cars, crossovers, and SUVs in the manufacturer's lineup. Being an electric car, most people will immediately jump to the battery. Unlikely Tesla which uses cylindrical cells to make up its battery packs, Hyundai has chosen to use pouch-type cells in order to reduce complexity and maximize overall space. While Hyundai was fairly vague with pack size, the automaker says that it has targeted over 310 miles (500 kilometers) as the plausible range for vehicles built on the E-GMP platform. But it's not just about the battery, it's also about how the vehicles can put the power to the ground. Hyundai also noted its tightly-packaged electric motors which used unique magnetic coiling designs to be ultra-efficient.

via YouTube | Hyundai

Hyundai's in-house built motor has allowed the automaker to take control of efficiency while still allowing it to build a platform capable of powering a performance vehicle. That begins by raising the overall motor speed by a whopping 70 percent compared to its existing EV offerings on the market today, allowing the vehicle to output as much as 600 horsepower from its system. Additionally, the automaker has worked some magic with its gearing to improve efficiency while allowing the vehicle to feel quite torquey on the road. Each motor will be packaged together with a Hyundai-built inverter and transmission, allowing for both single and dual motor configurations in the platform. Single-motor vehicles will place the power down at the rear of the car, while dual motors can provide torque to all four corners. Hyundai says that its dual-motor cars can also uncouple its front wheels from power on demand for improved vehicle efficiency. But it's not only about efficiency, it's also about fun and building a memorable vehicle that isn't just some econobox appliance. Hyundai will soon reveal a performance offering built on the E-GMP platform to showcase just how electrification can meet the need of every customer. The automaker says that its high-performance vehicle will be capable of sprinting from zero to 60 in less than 3.5 seconds and continue climbing to a top speed of nearly 162 mph. Consumers will also care about how quickly it will take their vehicles to get from point A to B, but not just from a speed factor. Hyundai's capable system will still eventually need to be recharged, and that's where its 800-volt capable architecture comes into play.

via YouTube | Hyundai