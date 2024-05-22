Parts for the Hyundai N Vision 74 Supercar Are Already Being Built: Report

It's no secret that car enthusiasts the world over are desperately rooting for Hyundai to actually put the N Vision 74 concept into production. With 671 horsepower, a design that out-cyberpunks the Cybertruck, and a unique hydrogen powertrain, the N Vision 74 is one of the coolest what-ifs of the last few years, and fans clearly want it to become a reality. Well, if Korea Economic Daily is right, it will do so in 2026 and pack even more power than the concept promised.

According to this report, Hyundai's hydrogen fuel cell supercar is codenamed N74 and will be a two-door coupe with gullwing doors. "We were notified that the group plans to start mass production of the N74 in June 2026 with a schedule to manufacture only 100 units annually for two years," an official Hyundai supplier reportedly told KED. A different supplier also said, "We aim to complete manufacturing of the components of the N74 by July [2024] and supply them to Hyundai Motor."

Like the N Vision 74 concept, the N74 will have both a hydrogen fuel cell and a 70-kWh battery pack, which will power both its electric motors, but the production version is rumored to make 764 horsepower. If the concept is anything to go by, the fuel cell will power the motors under most normal circumstances, only using the full energy of the battery during high-performance driving. Under full power, the N74 is said to be capable of 0-60 mph in around three seconds.

Hyundai

This report comes just three months after Hyundai executive technical advisor and former head of R&D Albert Biermann shut down the idea of a production N Vision 74. Biermann's reasoning was that the brand wants to focus more on sports cars that the majority of its customers can afford, rather than low-production, hugely expensive supercars. "We are not making show cars," he told Carscoops. However, the glow of a high-performance, eco-friendly flagship might be too tempting for Hyundai to ignore. Hyundai will reportedly build 200 N74s with a price tag of around $370,000 each.

I think it's safe to say that most of the car enthusiast world would like to see this happen. The N Vision 74's stunning Giugiaro-inspired futuristic design and immense power made it one of the most exciting concepts in years. It would also be fascinating to see the world's first production hydrogen supercar come from one of the most affordable and accessible brands on the market.