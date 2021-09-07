Hyundai’s Vision FK Concept Looks Like a Mid-Engine, Two-Door Hydrogen Stinger With 670 HP

Visually, it appears to be based upon the Kia Stinger, given specific features like its distinctive side markers next to the taillights. The concept, however, is a two-door and the Stinger is only offered as a sedan, and there are other distinctions and similarities between the two.

The prototype was laid out in a press release but also presented to the public in a video by Hyundai's head of research and development, Albert Biermann. Biermann, a former executive at BMW's famed M division, gave more details of the vehicle beyond the limited specs on paper. "The Vision FK Prototype is a bit of technical overkill," Biermann said in the video embedded below. "But it is an exciting challenge for our ambitious engineers."

Today, the company previewed its Vision FK Concept, a plug-in hybrid vehicle powered primarily by a mid-mounted hydrogen fuel cell that looks a lot like a mid-engine, two-door Stinger. Hyundai claims it can do zero to 60 mph in under four seconds thanks to a maximum output of 670 horsepower and advanced battery tech from Rimac .

Hyundai has been busy lately showing us what the future of the automotive landscape will look like—at least according to its own predictions. Unique designs for current models from Hyundai and its sister companies, Kia and Genesis , have been punctuated with previews of future models and technology. Because of this, we know that EVs are coming in a variety of shapes and sizes, but there's also a slightly different technology on the horizon: hydrogen.

As previously mentioned, the car has a maximum output of 500kw or about 670 horsepower. It's also a plug-in hybrid, so the fuel cell is basically just recharging a reasonable-sized battery that's mounted in the middle of the car. This battery and other power electronics are made by Rimac. In fact, it bears a passing resemblance to the T-shaped battery cell found in Rimac's Nevera Hypercar. Hyundai invested $90 million in Rimac back in 2019, so this collaboration makes sense. Thanks to this fuel cell and battery combination, the rear-wheel-drive Vision FK Prototype is reportedly capable of 600km of range, or about 370 miles. That's an impressive figure for a fuel cell vehicle considering the maximum power output. The Nexo crossover has a similar range, for instance, but has just 161 horsepower on tap.

HyundaiWorldwide via YouTube

Speaking about the concept, Biermann calls the packaging situation "extremely complicated." Indeed, in the cutaway image above you can see batteries, two hydrogen tanks, electric motors, and a massive fuel cell fighting for space beneath the concept's skin. Rimac, as mentioned before, designed the power electrics system. Everything else was done by Hyundai's in-house engineering team. The nature of the collaboration and the fact that the Vision FK appears to be based on an existing car certainly makes it seem like more of a real prototype and not just a rendering. Hyundai has been seen fielding mid-engine prototypes in the past, going as far as letting the press drive them. Those cars are based on the Veloster and powered by both electric drivetrains and combustion engines. Recently, however, a Stinger-based coupe prototype has been spotted testing under heavy camouflage in South Korea, as the Korean Car Blog reports. Also, auto leak and spy shot specialist Cochespias sent some shots to KCB of a Vision FK constructed in the metal, apparently leaked by the Korean publication Auto Herald. Needless to say, they're extremely similar and likely part of the same project.