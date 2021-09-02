Genesis Goes Electric in 2025. Here’s What That Looks Like
The upscale marque is planning eight new models for its electric transition, and that's no small feat.
Genesis is on the rise. The luxury automaker has been making waves in the industry under Hyundai's wing, surprising everyone with refined drivetrains, pleasant interiors, and striking exteriors on cars like the G80. As with every other automaker, the shift towards zero emissions travel is something the brand is currently working toward with plans of an all-electric lineup by 2025. To reiterate how seriously Genesis is taking this shift, it's given us a peek into its plans with this telling teaser image.
The Korean car company released a press release today that, while admittedly being a little light on precise details of these new car's specifications, included what is likely a preview of its future lineup. It's going to get bigger with eight cars shown in the image, among them four SUVs of varying size and four smaller coupe- and sedan-shaped vehicles.
If you can't tell already, Genesis is really leaning into this design language with pairs of everything. Each vehicle features two parallel headlights backed up by similar features on the quarter panel. We can't see the rear ends of these cars, of course, but judging by new vehicles like the GV60, this parallel theme will likely continue for the tail lamps as well.
Most of the vehicles seen above are a complete mystery, besides one, known as the X Concept. Seen just to the left of the massive illuminated center stripes, this GT car has been previewed before in reasonable detail. The other seven vehicles, however, don't seem to be anything we've seen before. Despite being brand new, Genesis' GV60 doesn't look to be pictured among the cars shown here, which might give you a hint as to how far out these future product plans are.
The chunkier crossovers on the right span from a compact offering all the way to a large SUV, with two mid-size machines filling in the gap. The two larger family haulers preview a more rugged version of the Genesis design language, with the parallel lamps being thicker, spaced further apart, and terminating along a single vertical line. This is opposed to all of the other vehicles which are a bit more fast and loose about the shapes of the lighting elements. Let's get over to the left side of this preview though. There are a few exciting things going on there.
Two of the vehicles shown are quite clearly not crossovers, with the aforementioned X Concept being a two-door for sure. The larger car next to it could be just a larger version of the X, perhaps a sedan with proper accommodations for rear passengers. The two on this end seem to be a fastback four-door and perhaps—bear with me here—a wagon. It's hard to tell for sure because the roofline of the largest car is obscured, but that would have to be a seriously long sedan. It might just be a super-sized 8 Series Gran Coupe competitor, but of course, we can't be sure.
The teaser image was released along with a video, although it doesn't offer much more additional info. According to Genesis, we shouldn't expect any new combustion-powered models to be unveiled after 2025. Then it's planning for an entirely zero-emissions vehicle lineup by 2030, plus complete carbon neutrality by 2035. Interestingly, it seems like the brand will be advancing this strategy with conventional electric vehicles, as well as hydrogen fuel cell machines. The company has recently unveiled new electric offerings; however, we have yet to see a production-ready fuel cell Genesis. Hyundai already sells the Nexo, a hydrogen vehicle with 160 horsepower and 380 miles of range, so fuel cell technology is within reach for the brand.
Lithium-ion will apparently be the focus as far as EVs go, with no hint as to whether or not more advanced technologies like solid-state batteries are being considered. To get some of the pleasant shapes Genesis is previewing here, a more energy-dense and compact way to store energy would certainly be nice. Lithium-ion batteries are not only heavy, but they also take up a lot of space.
Genesis' global sales goal by the time these plans are executed is 400,000 units per year. To give some perspective, the brand sold 128,365 units in 2020. Lofty goals, for sure, though the company's lineup is currently made up of just five vehicles, most of which have been released very recently. Sales in the United States this year are also nearly double what they were in 2020, according to Good Car Bad Car.
With an even more appealing lineup and a vehicle to fit every need, it's likely the brand's global sales will see a boost. Let's just hope the company gets the future of mobility right. The GV60 is a promising start, but short ranges and strange looks can seriously hamper an automaker's plans to go electric. Let's hope that's not the case here.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDGenesis GV60 Is The Automaker's First "Athletic" Electric SUVIt's a bold move as the company aims to transition into the electric future.READ NOW
-
RELATED2022 Genesis GV70 First Drive Review: Quiet Luxury Makes the Miles Fall AwayI wouldn't personally go canyon-carving in the new GV70, but as an errand-runner and commuter? It's tough to beat.READ NOW
-
RELATED2022 Genesis G70 Review: A Stylish Reminder That Great Sport Sedans Aren't DeadThe G70 is still fighting for attention, but a refreshed design and better tech (and drift mode!) are welcome updates.READ NOW