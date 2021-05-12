2022 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake: It's Here and It's Beautiful

The announcement comes as a way to celebrate the recent European market entry for Genesis, adding a vehicle shaped with a European design staple alongside its G70 sedan and GV70 crossover (which will be joined by the larger G80 and GV80). But most importantly, it signals the upcoming competition that Genesis will bring to seasoned players in Europe's luxury segment—something that has been dominated by German automakers like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz for decades.

Shooting brakes are one of life's many great pleasures, uniting the beautiful aesthetics of a sporty car with the practicality of a long roof. South Korean automaker Genesis has apparently caught wind of the glorious wagon gospel, because this morning it revealed a gorgeous shooting brake variant of its G70 sedan.

Let's get this out of the way, however: No, you can't buy it in America. This is a European-only model that Genesis has built to show "clear dedication to the region," which already has some of the best wagons on the planet. It may feel like a parent buying their favorite child a new iPhone while the other gets a Motorola hand-me-down, but let's face it—it probably wouldn't sell that well Stateside anyway.

The G70 Shooting Brake reshapes the already sharp-looking G70 sedan, adding a long roof to the already elegant four-door. This allows the vehicle to keep the same footprint while extending its usable luggage space by nearly 40 percent. Furthermore, the single-piece rear hatch is hinged slightly forward to maximize space without sacrificing its design, and its floating rear spoiler extends the roofline into a rather athletic language that anyone can appreciate.