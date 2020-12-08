2022 Genesis GV70 Compact Crossover Will Offer Two Turbo Engines With Up to 300 HP

The march towards an era of crossovers has gained another pair of legs this week as South Korean luxury automaker Genesis revealed details about its latest crossover, the 2022 Genesis GV70, and announced that the handsome compact crossover is destined for U.S. soil. Slotted just below its larger sibling, the GV70 finds itself to be a bit more condensed versus the automaker's first foray into SUVs, the GV80. Nevertheless, it's a perfect fit in a segment that has been experiencing rapid growth over the past decade, driven by consumers who are actively purchasing new vehicles. The GV70 also happens to scale down the GV80's proportions to be a bit more manageable and sporty—all while retaining the same muscular powerplant option under the hood.

via Genesis

The America-bound GV70 will offer two engine configurations: a 300-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder, and a more powerful 375-horsepower twin-turbo V6. Separating the two is exactly one liter of displacement and an extra turbocharger on the V6 application. Some non-U.S. models will also see a 2.2-liter diesel, however, Genesis (unsurprisingly) does not appear to have any intention of shipping that package stateside. We already knew that the GV70 is going to be a handsome package, but it would also appear that Genesis is aiming to build something that also offers a jazzy driving experience without skimping on the luxury experience of the brand. Specifically, the crossover will offer a sport package that instills primarily visual changes, though it does add an additional "Sport Plus" driving mode to make the most of its rear-wheel-drive-based driving experience. If equipped, the sport package will accentuate the crossover's brazen appearance with a set of sporty characteristics that Genesis says presents "a delicate balance between simplicity and flamboyance." This means modifying the grille, bumper design, molding, and wheels. And the same goes for the retro-future inspired interior which receives a bespoke steering wheel, carbon fiber bits, and unique colors.

via Genesis