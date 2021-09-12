2022 Genesis GV70’s Rear Seat Radar Helps Prevent Kids From Dying in Hot Cars

Automaker Genesis wants to help save the lives of both pets and children with the advent of new technology that replaces ultrasonic sensor with high-precision radar. The difference between this radar and the previous generation is that the very high frequency detect subtle movements; Genesis uses the example of a baby’s chest rising and falling during a nap.

In this calendar year alone, 20 children have lost their lives to vehicular heatstroke . To put that in perspective, a record 53 children died in hot cars in 2018 and 2019; last year while more people were sheltering in place, only 25 children died in this manner.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the majority of hot car deaths happen because someone forgets a child in a car. While that sounds or seems impossible, plenty of loving parents have accidentally left a baby or toddler in the car because of a change in routine. For instance, the dad usually brings the child to daycare, but the mom had him that day and drove straight to her office instead of dropping him off. Sleep deprivation with a newborn can also affect your reflexes and memory. I know when my son could unbuckle himself and open the door, I started feeling a little less anxious about the possibility of him getting stuck in the car in any instance.

It’s not always the case of a child being left in a car by mistake; sometimes kids crawl into unlocked cars and can’t get out again. And certainly, kids aren’t the only ones in danger in a hot car. Pets are often left in the car with the windows cracked, and especially in places with a hot climate (like Texas) that doesn’t do squat to help. According to the NHTSA, the temperature inside a car can reach over 115 degrees even if the outside temperature is just 70 degrees.