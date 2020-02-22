Enthusiast-Friendly Genesis G70 Wagon Could Be Coming in 2021: Report

If the astonishing fit-and-finish of the new Genesis GV80 is anything to go by—and it must be seen to be believed—station wagon fans should be advised to take a seat and breathe deeply. Why? Because Genesis's CEO just confirmed the company is experimenting with a G70 wagon concept.

"Yes, we have a study for that," commented Genesis CEO William Lee with regard to a G70 wagon, reports Car & Driver. This "study" will reportedly be based on a facelift coming to the premium sedan next year, which will bring the G70's design in line with the rest of Genesis's range. That'll mean mirroring the pentagonal "crest" grille, quad headlights, and quad taillights of the GV80 in the images below.