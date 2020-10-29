2022 Genesis GV70: Hyundai's Luxury Brand Isn't Messing Around

Hyundai's luxury brand only recently launched its first SUV, the GV80, but if you thought Genesis would stop at just one SUV, you're in for a treat. Here is the GV80's smaller sibling, the appropriately-named GV70 in all of its uncamouflaged glory. Compact crossovers don't always get much respect around these parts, but I'd be lying if I said I didn't absolutely love the way this one looks.

Rocking the company's now-signature Crest grille and double parallel lights, the GV70 uses the same design language seen in all of its recent fare in the bigger GV80, the gorgeous G80, and the facelifted G70. If I was to rank them by visual appeal, the GV70 would probably sit right at the top of the pole alongside that G80.