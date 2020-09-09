This Is the Sleeker, More Powerful 2022 Genesis G70
Genesis has a new family face, and it looks good on the refreshed G70.
Those of you experiencing mild nightmares over what BMW is doing to its front ends can take solace in Genesis, a marque whose refreshed 3-series competitor actually looks damn good. Meet the refreshed 2022 Genesis G70, now with more power.
Genesis adapted the fresh design of the G80 to its little brother, the G70, and it looks pretty cool. The stacked two-bar headlights and taillights look both familiar and futuristic, with sleek LEDs bordering the non-taillight strip of bodywork that bisects them. Genesis says that the taillights are inspired by the wings of the Genesis logo, and in this case, it works.
The car features a body-colored rear diffuser and side air extractors behind the front wheels. Oval exhaust tips set off the rear of the car.
Inside, the new G70 has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen crowning the center of the dashboard. It uses a bespoke Genesis UI design and can receive over-the-air updates. There's Apple CarPlay support and Valet mode. The refreshed G70 keeps its wireless charging pad, only that pad now lies in a horizontal orientation to accommodate different sizes of phones.
There's plenty of other reasons to get excited about the new G70. While Genesis won't offer a manual transmission as an option anymore, the G70 will be getting a larger base engine, per Car & Driver. The base G70 will have the 290-horsepower turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four that's currently offered in the G80 in place of the current model's 252-hp 2.0-liter turbo engine. C&D also expects the G70's current 3.3-liter V6 to be replaced by the G80's 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, but that hasn't been confirmed yet.
