2021 Genesis G80 Finally Stands Out With a Sharp Face and Fastback Silhouette

So, unless you're actively looking to talk smack, this doesn't really look like anything else on the road. Except for other Genesis cars (Genesi?), of course. Things are similarly luxurious and Genesis-y on the inside, too, with a minimalist, sumptuous interior rocking an ultra-wide 14.5-inch screen and appropriately reminiscent of the GV80's cabin.

All that being said, looks only go so far and we're looking forward to evaluating how the new Genesis G80 fares in-the-flesh, y'know, as a car that has to go places and do things.

Pricing, as well as engine and technical details, have yet to be announced but a 3.3-liter V-6 is a likely powerplant in one guise or another. However, we likely won't have to wait long for more info since the car is already scheduled to go on sale in its home country of Korea sometime this month.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com