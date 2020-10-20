The 2022 Genesis G70 Will Get Drift Mode, a Valved Exhaust, and a New Sport+ Mode

We've already seen the 2022 Genesis G70's sleek new design but now Hyundai's luxury division is revealing a bit more on what to expect under the skin.

In its home market of Korea, the G70's mid-cycle refresh will not come with any new engines. Getting carried over are the same 2.0-liter turbo and 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 from the current car. This appears to contradict previous reports that said the facelifted sport sedan would receive a 2.5-liter four-pot and a 3.5-liter V6. Although there's technically still time for Genesis to announce those engines for the U.S.-market 2022 G70, we wouldn't hold our breath.

Something that definitely won't get carried over, though? The manual transmission.

Despite the lack of new powertrains and a canceled clutch pedal, don't think Genesis hasn't put in work to make the revised G70 more appealing to drive. Coming to the KDM car is a new "Sport+" driving mode standard on all trims which provides more aggressive powertrain tuning and, presumably, heavier and stiffer steering and damping. V6 cars also get a Variable Exhaust Valve System if configured with the Sports package as well as drift mode when equipped with all-wheel-drive.