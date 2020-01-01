2020 Genesis GV80 Is the Company's First Foray Into Full-Fledged Luxury SUVs

On the final day of 2019, Genesis released the first official pictures of its upcoming GV80 luxury SUV. Yes, Hyundai's luxury arm is finally getting into the SUV game. The V, by the way, stands for "versatility."

Deliberately photographed to not give everything away styling-wise, the car we can see is giving us some pretty strong Bentley Bentayga-vibes. Those are likely stemming from that big, pentagonal chicken-wire grille, something also seen on the G90 sedan albeit implemented much more palatably here. Its dual-horizontal LED light signatures that run parallel and are situated on the front, rear, and fore of the front doors give the GV80 its own look and separate it from all of the other luxury haulers on the road.