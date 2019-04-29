2020 Range Rover Evoque First Drive Review: The Incredible Shrinking Luxury SUV Stays In Shape

As a test bed for the sprightly 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, you could do worse than Greece: Two-laners inscribe wild loops through craggy seaside terrain, an enthusiast’s scribbled fantasy of driving adventure. Goat trails and former pro rally stages provide a showcase for its off-road skills whether or not owners choose to explore them. And in the home of the civilization that perfected classical sculpture, we’re reminded that more than any other automaker, it's Land Rover creating the idealized SUV for modern times. If the flagship Range Rover is the brand’s monumental style— its sturdy Doric column— the Evoque has been more personal and intimate, but no less successful. Back in 2010, a luxury SUV this small seemed more than a bit risky. But the Evoque, an international design sensation in concept LRX form, seduced buyers as well: Jaguar Land Rover has moved more than 800,000 units around the world over eight years, making it the fastest-selling Rover in history. Now, as this second-generation Evoque emerges from its factory at Halewood, U.K., we donned our Grecian driving sandals for a two-day test from Athens to the Peleponnese, where Hercules once roamed and the Argonauts set sail.

Nick Dimbleby New Evoque feels more worthy of the Range Rover name

Smooth sailing is the Evoque’s calling card: 30 minutes into our opening run from Athens, I’m already struck by how much calmer and tighter this Rover feels; more of-a-piece with bigger, pricier British vaults like the Velar and Range Rover Sport. The brand’s mixed-metal Premium Transverse Architecture, which also underpins the Jaguar E-Type, enlists mostly high-strength steel with dollops of magnesium or aluminum in selected areas and aluminum for the shock towers and hood. The new, stiffer platform supports electrification with no loss of interior space, including the 48-volt mild-hybrid system that’s standard on uplevel Evoques bound for America. With its belt-driven starter/generator, that system can shut down the gasoline engine at speeds below 11 mph, harvest energy for the tiny 0.2 kWh lithium-battery below the floor, and apply that electric torque to boost start-off acceleration. As with other 48-volt models, the Evoque stops and restarts the gasoline engine almost imperceptibly. Range Rover Evoque Style: Familiar Yet Fresh

NIck Dimbleby Evoque shows off iimproved performance on Greece's Peloponnese

The subtly reworked body includes dramatic, ultra-slim LED lighting signatures that lift the Evoque’s visual weight even higher, amplyfing its slab-like shoulders and flanks. If you require a trained eye to spot those changes, Land Rover Chief Design Officer Gerry McGovern—now moonlighting as a professor of automotive design at the Royal College of Art London— is happy to supply it along with an exposition on the brand’s commitment to “reductivist” design that rejects any detail without a visual or functional purpose. Here in Greece, the ever-voluble McGovern expresses some frustration over journalists who’ve taken one glance at the new Evoque, perhaps after a few helpings of single-malt, and told him that it looks exactly the same.

Land Rover Evoque highlights Rover's philosophy of reductive design

“Well. Actually, no, it doesn’t,” he says, hitting the words like a peevish Ricky Gervais. McGovern himself calls this an evolutionary design. Radical reworkings, he argues, are only necessary for luxury brands that can’t otherwise attract attention, or models that are showroom failures. For a stylistic knockout like the Evoque, McGovern argues, it would be ridiculous to fix what isn’t broken—including the Evoque’s signature tumbling roofline and upswept belt line, ideally accentuated by an optional, contrast-color roof. Range Rover Evoque Cabin Gets First-Class Upgrade McGovern and his team instead sought to work the details, including flush-mounted door handles and Velar-like body surfacing that’s smoother than a royal baby’s bottom. Panel gaps are 42-percent tighter on average, including a precise 1-mm gap around those minimal matrix headlamps that make them appear a one-piece manufacture. Roof joints are laser-welded for an unblemished appearance. In keeping with Rover’s philosophy of subtracting details instead of slapping more on, the original Evoque’s dark wheel-arch cladding is gone. The “little back window that no one can see out of,” is still there, McGovern quips, but an optional, camera-based rear-view mirror—a technology first seen on Cadillac’s CT6 sedan—helps expand the view. Flip a mirror switch, and a high-def camera feed brings a wide-angle, 50-degree field of vision, including in low-light situations.

Land Rover Evoque cabin adopts dual display screens, latest Rover tech

The Evoque’s exterior footprint is virtually unchanged, stretching just over 172 inches in overall length. Because of the Rover’s tall height and stance, including 8.3 inches of ground clearance (nearly matching a Jeep Cherokee), you might not realize that it’s actually shorter from bumper to bumper than a subcompact Audi Q3 or Mercedes GLA-Class, and up to 14 inches shorter than “compact” SUV’s like the Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC or BMW X3. The Evoque’s wheelbase does grow by 0.8 inches, which affords a skosh more rear kneeroom, and more foot space thanks to higher mounting points for front seats. As ever, there’s just enough room for two good-sized adults, with the panoramic sunroof impinging a bit on headspace. Cargo space behind rear seats grows by 6 percent, to 21.5 cubic feet. Total cargo space jumps to 50.5 cubic feet with the 40/20/40 split rear seats folded—not far off the mark of the much-larger Audi Q5, though about 20 percent less than the spacious BMW X3. Front door pockets now hold 1.5-liter bottles, and the center console, with its twin sliding armrests, is notably enlarged. The interior gets the more-dramatic redesign, so ruthlessly minimal that it makes an Audi look baroque in comparison. The brand’s stacked duo of 10-inch touchscreens centers a sharply banked instrument panel that looks especially strong in its optional, stitched navy-blue wrap. McGovern cites sustainable and recycled materials as a luxury trend that’s about to explode, so the Evoque offers a choice of technical fabrics in place of optional leather, including a blend of Eucalyptus bark and polyester. The 53 bottles worth of recycled plastic in the snazzy wool-and-faux suede blend from Denmark’s Kvadrat would make a Volvo fan swoon with shelter-magazine delight.

Land Rover Mall-crawler, my butt

The new platform, which shares only door hinges with the departing model, gets a MacPherson strut front suspension, with fluid-filled bushings to sooth steering-column vibrations. A new, independent Integral Link design suspends the rear. These Evoques will be powered exclusively by Jaguar Land Rover’s turbocharged, 2.0-liter four, in a choice of two strengths: 246 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque in starter models; or pricier, mild-hybrid R-Dynamic versions with 296 horses and 295 pound-feet. For either transverse-mounted engine, a new driveline disconnect system can power front wheels exclusively to save fuel, or divert torque for four-wheel grip. Reengineered mounts let the engine nestle much lower, in line with the vehicle’s roll axis; Rover engineers say the old four-banger actually swung in the engine bay under acceleration, forcing them to counter it with compromised gearbox tuning that dampened engine response. This new design supposedly lets the engine react more swiftly to right-pedal commands. JLR’s Ingenium is a solid four-banger, with a refined voice and ready torque throughout its powerband. It’s well-served by the new platform and its additional sound deadening. The complaining engine and bothersome road noise of older Evoques is banished, decisively. In standard 246-hp trim, the Evoque knocks off 60 mph in a reasonable 7.0 seconds. A bit frustratingly, Land Rover couldn’t provide the more-turbo-happy, 296-hp version in time for this media drive, nor its tech tricks that include standard electronic torque vectoring on both axles, and an optional magnetic adaptive suspension that monitors the roadway every tenth of a second.

Nick Dimbleby Evoque offers a turbo four with 246 or 296 horsepower