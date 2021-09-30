2022 Genesis GV60 Has Up to 483 HP, Drift Mode and a Crystal Ball Shifter

Come with me, child. Gaze into my crystal ball, and tell me, what do you see? Oh, you're in park. Here, let me get that for you. Great, now let's go drifting in the 2022 Genesis GV60.
A conversation like that could but probably won't unfold in Genesis' first dedicated EV, a compact coupe-over slightly bigger than the Toyota Corolla hatch. In its E-GMP platform floor sits a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery, which on base models powers an electronic limited-slip differential-equipped rear drive unit for a maximum estimated range of 280 miles. A second motor is available for part-time four-wheel drive, as is a performance model built therefrom, with 429 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque. As mentioned, there's a drift mode, as well as a boost mode, which temporarily boosts power to 483 horse and 516 torque, good for zero-to-60 in four seconds flat.
Like the Porsche Taycan, the GV60's drivetrain plays the 800-volt game and is capable of recharging at up to 350 kW, at which it can recharge from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. It also can dump 3.6 kW to a feed outside the vehicle, be it for recreation or powering one's home in a winter weather emergency. On less direly cold days, the battery can instead warm itself before driving, increasing range.
The GV60's cabin can be accessed either with Genesis' second-generation smartphone key or new biometric locks, with a face recognition system that can also preset the vehicle to one of two driver profiles. From there, a fingerprint can start the car, which is shifted into drive with a rotating "Crystal Sphere." Naturally, the GV60 has a one-pedal driving mode, with regenerative braking that automatically adjusts based on location and traffic conditions.