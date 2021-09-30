Come with me, child. Gaze into my crystal ball, and tell me, what do you see? Oh, you're in park. Here, let me get that for you. Great, now let's go drifting in the 2022 Genesis GV60.

A conversation like that could but probably won't unfold in Genesis' first dedicated EV, a compact coupe-over slightly bigger than the Toyota Corolla hatch. In its E-GMP platform floor sits a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery, which on base models powers an electronic limited-slip differential-equipped rear drive unit for a maximum estimated range of 280 miles. A second motor is available for part-time four-wheel drive, as is a performance model built therefrom, with 429 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque. As mentioned, there's a drift mode, as well as a boost mode, which temporarily boosts power to 483 horse and 516 torque, good for zero-to-60 in four seconds flat.