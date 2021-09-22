2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo Review: The Autobahn Queen of the Future

A fast wagon, a playlist called "Lightspeed," and everyone's favorite sign for no speed limits. It's easy to feel like a rolling stereotype, blasting techno as you hoon a Porsche down the Autobahn, but I embraced it. In that moment, in the 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, everything was awesome. I spent a week road-tripping around Germany in it, and if anything, this weird ultra-wagon with a mild lift may just be the ideal road-tripping EV. Sure, you can make the case for doing a road trip in a high-strung sports car or even an endearingly impractical weirdo, but the best car will always be one that can do a little bit of everything. You don't want to be stranded when you beach your beloved, lowered track toy on a speed bump, nor do you want to run out of space for dumb souvenirs. What you want is a really fast wagon with a comfortable ride and enough ground clearance, solid handling, and power for days.

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo: By the Numbers Taycan base price (Turbo S Cross Turismo as tested): $84,050 (€213,254 or $250,876,04)

$84,050 (€213,254 or $250,876,04) Powertrain: 93.4 kWh battery | two axle-mounted AC permanent synchronous motors | 1-speed front-axle transmission | 2-speed rear-axle transmission | all-wheel drive

93.4 kWh battery | two axle-mounted AC permanent synchronous motors | 1-speed front-axle transmission | 2-speed rear-axle transmission | all-wheel drive Horsepower: 616 | 750 with launch control

616 | 750 with launch control Torque: 774 lb-ft

774 lb-ft 0-60: 2.7 seconds with launch control

2.7 seconds with launch control Top speed: 155 mph

155 mph EPA-estimated range: 202 miles

202 miles Curb weight: 5,121 pounds

5,121 pounds Seating capacity: 4

4 Cargo volume: 12.9 cubic feet (rear trunk) | 2.8 cubic feet (front trunk)

12.9 cubic feet (rear trunk) | 2.8 cubic feet (front trunk) EPA fuel economy (via Porsche) : 74 mpge city | 73 mpge highway | 73 mpge combined

: 74 mpge city | 73 mpge highway | 73 mpge combined Quick take: The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo is the kind of effortlessly quick grand tourer that exists for the speed-limit-free sections of the Autobahn—it just happens to be absurdly practical and electric.

Porsche's Future-Proof Wagon Take the screaming fast all-electric Taycan Turbo S—the fastest, most powerful version atop the Taycan range—and make it a wagon with a little more ground clearance (0.78 inches) and more headroom (3.62 inches) in the rear seats, and you have the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. The all-wheel-drive Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo has one electric motor per axle, with a one-speed transmission up front and a two-speed transmission in the rear. It makes 616 horsepower and 774 pound-feet of torque; that peak horsepower figure becomes 750 hp when launch mode is engaged. It has the larger 93.4 kWh, 800-volt battery that's typically an upgrade for the regular, non-wagon Taycan. Porsche Active Suspension Management is standard, which optimizes the car's air suspension for different kinds of terrain and driving styles, and smooths out the ride considerably. This works hand-in-hand with the different drive modes, which tweak the suspension firmness, ride height, torque management system, and traction and stability control for whatever you'd like to do. For example, engage Gravel mode for rougher terrain and that lift goes up to 1.18 inches over the standard non-wagon Taycan's ride height. On the other hand, Range and Sport Plus modes lower the chassis as low as it will go to be as aerodynamic as possible.

With 73 mpge combined, the wagon's EPA rating is slightly better than that of the sedan's, with standard active aero helping somewhat. It's still rated for a grand total of 202 miles of range by the EPA's conservative estimate, which I only found to be accurate if you're an American tourist flooring it all the time on the Autobahn because freedom or something. That's about the worst thing you can do mileage-wise, given that EVs are far more efficient crawling along in stop-and-go traffic than they are at sustained speeds on the highway. Under normal circumstances, I found that this 202-mile figure is a significant low-ball. The Taycan calculates its range estimates based on how it's been driven recently, and it still gave me a 221-mile range estimate for a full battery after a couple of days that included plenty of range-sucking Autobahn use.

Porsche's Greatest Hits, Vol. 2 Behind the wheel, the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo feels like a Porsche greatest hits compilation—just remixed for the modern era. The arched sheet metal that goes down the front and over the headlamps may call back to the 911, but driving the Cross Turismo in its default "Normal" mode reminds me more of a vintage 928. The suspension is softer and more compliant, so you feel it dip and pitch more as you brake, accelerate, and turn—but like a well-optioned 928, it's still fast as snot. You still feel the 5,121-pound curb weight in turns, and no amount of traction management trickery will fool you into mistaking this experience for that of an old-school, no-frills track day 911. Yet between its wide rubber the optional rear-wheel steering, the wagon often feels smaller than it is.

I’d never experienced a true "Autobahn car" before, but the electric Taycan Turbo S wagon certainly feels like the Autobahn goddess of the future. It’s a car so stable, smooth, and built for high speeds that calmly blasting along at 125 mph doesn't even stress it. Even Porsche's InnoDrive adaptive cruise control was more than happy to whiz up to 130 mph the second it detected a speed-limit-free section of road, which was mind-blowing. Yet with great speed comes an even greater need to safely come to a surprise-halt. This test car's optional carbon-ceramic brakes had rotors the size of pizzas—16.5-inch discs up front and 16.14-inch discs in the rear—which made it no big deal whenever I caught up to two speed-limited trailers clogging both lanes of traffic. There's no drama. They just work. Crank the drive mode dial up to its Sport mode and the Taycan snaps out of gentle grand tourer mode. The steering gets more responsive, the suspension gets firmer, the accelerator response gets more aggressive, and the ride height drops in order to optimize the car for speed. Sport Plus is the most aggressive drive mode of them all and, frankly, the most fun one for blasting down backroads with speed limits are still often generous enough to let you push it a little. It swaps the comfortable 928 throwback vibe for that of a five-door supercar, sending more power to the rear wheels for maximum fun.

Sport Plus also activates a sci-fi-sounding "Electric Sport Sound" background noise that's meant to amplify what's going on with the rear two-speed transmission, right down to the blips between the gears. You can disable it if you're not a fan or enable it in other drive modes if you love it. To me, it sounded different enough from an engine that it didn't feel like cheesy fakery and also provided an extra bit of auditory feedback as to what the car was doing. Even in Sport Plus mode, the Taycan Turbo S's power delivery feels smoother and less brutal than the Teslas I've driven. All it takes to knock the sunglasses off my head in a Model 3 Performance is mashing the accelerator pedal. In the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, I had to use launch control for that, which unlocks the car's full 750 hp for what Porsche claims is a 2.7-second zero-to-60 time.

