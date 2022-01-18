2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo Review: The Best Electric Porsche

Back to the GTS: the handling is generally neutral with a rear bias thanks to that Turbo-sourced rear-motor. You do get some throttle steer as a result, but it's also a lot more forgiving towards mid-corner miscues than you might expect. You can lift like an idiot, or brake too hard, or saw at the wheel in a dynamic situation, and it won't punish you. The sheer balance in everything the Taycan Sport Turismo does cannot be overstated; it danced through corner after corner, devoured straight after straight, and even managed an impromptu trip up a snowy side road (again, on summer tires!) for a photo op. The brakes also deserve a call-out, since Porsche is going its own way here too. A common misconception (much to Porsche's chagrin) is that the Taycan doesn't have regen brakes. It does—they're just fully integrated with the friction brakes. What it doesn't have is a one-pedal driving mode where they kick in full force as soon as you let off the accelerator. That complex setup could spell disaster for pedal feel, and while they do feel a hair slow to let go when you take your foot off after stomping on it, like a tiny bit more than you would expect if it just a physical caliper gripping and releasing a rotor, pedal feel overall is just fine, with nicely linear action.

Really, what I like about this is what it represents: Porsche doing things its own way because it believes fully in what it's doing. In conversation, a spokesperson said that the reason Porsche doesn't have a one-pedal mode is because it believes in the sacrosanctity of inputs—steering wheel, accelerator, brake. That's Porsche's holy trinity, and one-pedal driving messes that up in a way that doesn't matches with its values. In some ways it's a self-imposed limitation, but even one-pedal driving fans have to appreciate that willfulness to say you know what, that's not who we are—and the smarts to then engineer a regen braking solution that merges with the friction brakes to still deliver a significant boost to the range. And it certainly helped during my test. I started at the base of Angeles Crest Highway with 70 percent charge and 151 miles of range indicated. After covering over 90 miles of extreme elevation changes, full-attack corners and more than one acceleration test, I rolled into the charger on the other side of the mountains with around 40 miles left on 18 percent charge.

The one place where the Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo doesn't blow you away is the interior, which is merely fine and leans heavily on the impression that faux suede is for fancy cars. It's a handsome space, full of straight lines, screens, Wireless Apple CarPlay, and a few ergonomic oddities like rear-seat USB ports being located underneath the middle passenger's knees. The GTS interior has some blacked-out trim bits to match the exterior and "GTS" woven into the headrests, but its real pièce de résistance is the panoramic electrochromic glass roof that's been sectioned off to dim individually, so you can roll back or slide forward the opaque section like a physical sunshade, or set them to alternate. This kind of stuff always makes me wonder if it's going to work in 15 years, but it's an incredibly cool trick that feels worth the six-figure price.