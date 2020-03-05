Electric Road Trip: Taking a Porsche Taycan Turbo S From Atlanta to Amelia Island, Part 1

Distracted by how good the audio was, I failed to notice the dwindling range until a sharp tone rang through the cabin and a display popped up telling me that I could either turn around to hit the nearest charging station 10 miles back thataway or continue to the planned stopover in Range mode. Range mode limits speed, locks the HVAC in Eco, and changes a number of dynamic systems to ensure enough juice is left. It felt like a challenge; I set the speed at 70 mph, and somewhat nervously watched the charge meter.

Miles ticking away, the battery continued to wane crossing the state line into Florida, but I pulled into the second charging station with 12 percent still left in the cells—turns out that warning signal had popped up with the Taycan capable of driving at least another fifty miles, which feels overcautious at first but makes a little more sense when you consider the dearth of public charging stations in America.

Going from 12 percent to nearly full took another 35 minutes. Again, a not-insignificant amount of time, but it does give one the chance to stretch legs, eat donuts, and fiddle with Porsche's endless in-cabin customization settings. I'll play with those more tomorrow.

The last leg of the trip was far more pleasant than the first two, with the sun piercing the clouds for about good stretch, though once we got closer to Amelia Island, the pouring rain returned to stymie our progress. It also helped that the second leg was shorter than the previous two, breezing by in short order, and without a lick of range fear.

I have thoughts about the Porsche Taycan to digest. My initial reaction is positive, especially considering a 370-odd mile road trip in an EV is still kind of an outside use case at the moment, and the car handled it just fine. With a little care and planning, you could make this trip with just one charging stop. That's one more stop (at probably 35-45 minutes for a full charge, don't forget) than you'd have to make in a 911, which can go over 400 miles on a tank. The Taycan isn't inconvenient, but it is less convenient at this point.

A number of other questions still need answers, and they’ll only be found with more time behind the wheel on drier roads. Even in Range mode, there's still a barely-contained feeling behind the wheel that this is a proper Porsche, and what a proper P-car wants to do is slash through good stretch of road or get unleashed on a track.

Tomorrow is supposed to have clear skies and sunny, and I already scoped out a few good roads around here. Hopefully, the weather holds and I get to loosen the reigns and see if this Porsche is a true Porsche. If you have any more questions, or want me to hit on another topic while I have the keys, let me know.

