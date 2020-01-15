2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Gets EPA Range Estimate of Only 192 Miles

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) draws its share of ire from electric vehicle (EV) owners for returning more conservative range ratings than the World Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) test used by most of the world. But this time, it's not a rabid Tesla owner that has beef with the States' environmental regulator—this time it's Porsche, whose mind-warping, max-performance Taycan Turbo S just received an EPA-estimated range of only 192 miles.

This figure was just published on FuelEconomy.gov , which offers direct comparisons to other Taycan variants ( equally regulated by the EPA ) as well as Porsche's competitors. Though the EV market remains fragmented, and direct comparisons between the Taycan and other cars are iffy at best, many compare the Taycan with the similarly sized, but significantly cheaper Tesla Model 3 Performance. Despite smaller, 75-kWh batteries (as opposed to the Taycan Turbo S's 93.4-kWh pack), high-performance Model 3s achieve EPA-estimated ranges of 299 miles or more.

In Porsche's defense, the top-tier Taycan is significantly faster than anything offered by Tesla today and has been designed to withstand much crueler punishment—as evidenced by multiple Model S "Plaid" breakdowns during Tesla's failed attempt to upstage Porsche at the Nürburgring. Nevertheless, it would seem the Taycan's two-speed rear axle meant to balance performance and efficiency hasn't translated into real-world range. Porsche answered the EPA's last unflattering test result by commissioning real-world range tests from AMCI Testing, which gave the Taycan a far healthier 275-mile range estimate. It's unclear what influence this independent test will have on consumers, as it's ultimately the EPA figures that will go on the Taycan's Monroney sticker in U.S. dealers.

"We take no issue with the EPA test procedure. It's the same for all manufacturers and represents an easy to reference number for consumers to make purchase decisions," said Calvin Kim, Porsche's U.S. spokesperson for the Taycan product line, in a statement issued to The Drive. "However, we hope consumers will see that estimated range is just one facet amongst many that they can use to better drive their purchase decision. We believe the Taycan model range offers excellent on-road comfort, customizability, and the unmistakable style and the traditionally exciting performance that customers have come to expect from our brand."

