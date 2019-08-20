2020 Porsche Taycan Dashboard Uncovered as Built-In Apple Music Is Announced

As we inch closer to the 2020 Porsche Taycan's official debut in September, more details on Stuttgart's Tesla-fighter are being released. The company has now announced that the four-door EV will get an Apple Music app built-in—a car industry first. That's all well and good but we'd wager what most folks will be interested in will be the picture Porsche has released to go along with the announcement: a strategically cropped, high-res shot of the Taycan's dashboard and steering wheel unobstructed by camouflage or test mule wrappings.

Consistent with what we've already seen in spy shots, the Taycan's innards feature ultra-modern touches like a big, bezel-less center screen and a fully digital, cowl-less instrument cluster. However, it's still a Porsche so the steering wheel and Sport Chrono stopwatch will be quite familiar to anyone who's piloted a P-car made in the past couple of years. Its overall dash design also very much comes from the same family as the one found in the 992-generation 911.

As for that world-first Apple Music integration, Taycan owners will get Apple Music free for up to six months and complimentary in-car internet for three years. Apple CarPlay will naturally be on board while audiophiles can look forward to equipping their Taycans with an optional Burmester sound system.

What's more, Taycan-owning Apple Music users will have access to exclusive Porsche-curated playlists, presumably so dudes driving their Taycans in Porsche polos and Porsche Design sunglasses sipping Starbucks out of their Porsche-branded travel mugs will have something to listen to.