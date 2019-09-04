Revealed: The 750-HP 2021 Porsche Taycan Proves the Electric Future Will Still Have Soul

Do you feel it? The static in the air. It's alight with something, and that something is the electric 2021 Porsche Taycan. After years of speculation, teasers, and precious few leaks, Porsche's first electric car was unveiled in a whiz-bang global event this morning along with hints of variations to come. You've seen the spy shots, read all the rumors about this new-era performance sedan. Now dig into the details.

First, the context: Though the Porsche Taycan will have a robust trim lineup, including the now-confirmed Taycan Cross Turismo wagon, Stuttgart's only whetting our appetite for now with the top-of-the-line Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S (we called that familiar nomenclature last year). These cars start at $153,310 and $187,610 respectively, so this isn't your budget Tesla killer. But for that price, you get two of the mightiest powertrains in all of Porsche-dom today: 670 horsepower/626 pound-feet of torque for the Turbo, and 750 hp/774 lb-ft for the Turbo S.