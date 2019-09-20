Watch the 2020 Porsche Taycan Travel Down the Assembly Line at Zuffenhausen

Almost thirty minutes of footage showing the Porsche Taycan's highly robotized assembly process recently surfaced on YouTube. And needless, to say and it's quite soothing and captivating.

The video by YOUCAR goes on a journey that begins with robots assembling the Taycan's sleek body. Then, the body travels to the paint shop where it's dunked, sprayed, and lovingly inspected by human hands. Elsewhere, the Porsche EV's electric motor can be seen being assembled before the video cuts to the car's final assembly area.

The Taycan's massive, floor-mounted 93.4 kWh battery can then be seen being bolted in between the axles and then that entire assembly is married underneath the body. After the car gets its finishing touches like seats and Porsche badges, it silently floats off to a dyno where it undergoes final testing.