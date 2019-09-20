Watch the 2020 Porsche Taycan Travel Down the Assembly Line at Zuffenhausen
Engineering nerds rejoice.
Almost thirty minutes of footage showing the Porsche Taycan's highly robotized assembly process recently surfaced on YouTube. And needless, to say and it's quite soothing and captivating.
The video by YOUCAR goes on a journey that begins with robots assembling the Taycan's sleek body. Then, the body travels to the paint shop where it's dunked, sprayed, and lovingly inspected by human hands. Elsewhere, the Porsche EV's electric motor can be seen being assembled before the video cuts to the car's final assembly area.
The Taycan's massive, floor-mounted 93.4 kWh battery can then be seen being bolted in between the axles and then that entire assembly is married underneath the body. After the car gets its finishing touches like seats and Porsche badges, it silently floats off to a dyno where it undergoes final testing.
Refreshingly devoid of any annoying music or narration, the visuals are accompanied only by the humming, whirring, and hissing of a top German auto plant calmly going about its business. It's the sort of clip that makes you feel deserving of an honorary degree in engineering just for watching.
Pushing 750 horsepower, the electric 2020 Porsche Taycan (pronounced tie-khan) Turbo S will get its 5,100-pound self from zero to 60 in just 2.6 seconds, and can travel up to 311 miles by European NEDC standards. Using one of Electrify America's fast chargers, one of the first Taycan examples was able to go from five to 88 percent charge in just 22.5 minutes. A lifted wagon version called the Cross Turismo has already been confirmed.
Spend the next 28 minutes in Zuffenhausen—it's not like you were getting any work done anyway.
