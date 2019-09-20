Here's Porsche's Insane Explanation for the Taycan Name

Porsche’s naming scheme across its lineup is fairly straightforward. That is except for the brand’s newest model, the Taycan. The name, from the beginning, has confused a great number of would-be owners, writers, and the general public for its Out-of-the-Blue cadence. Porsche, though, wants you to know that it carefully selected the Taycan’s name and it directly correlates to the rest of the Porsche lineup.

Released alongside the production Taycan a week ago, the name is actually a compound word of “Tay” and “Can.” Tay comes from Turkish meaning “Spirited Young Horse,” a nod to the horse emblazoned on the Porsche crest and something that embodies the “untamed, spirited, [and] wild” nature of the car, along with “power, dynamism, stamina, galloping, [and it being] swift.”

Can, which also finds use in the company’s Macan, is also derived from Turkish and means “Soul.” Stuttgart says that at the base level of the soul, there is “Freedom” which goes hand-in-hand with the “Porsche spirit.” It also neatly lines up with the Taycan’s new ad campaign of “Soul, electrified.” Together, Tay and Can translate to the “soul of a spirited young horse.”We’re beginning to see Porsche’s logic.