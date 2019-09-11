Electrify America's Fast-Charger Gets Porsche Taycan From 5 to 88% Battery in 22 Minutes

Volkswagen's Electrify America charging network is announcing a fairly significant milestone for its DC fast-charging offering: bringing a 750-horsepower Porsche Taycan up from five to 88 percent charge in just 22.5 minutes. Charging at 270 kWh—the fastest currently available speed for passenger cars—the Porsche EV was able to recuperate practically all of the charge for its 800-volt battery in the same time it takes to watch an episode of The Office.

Okay, so it's still a bit more time-consuming than topping up a Panamera with a tank full of dead dinosaurs but a far cry from EVs of old, and will most definitely get even quicker in the future. It's only uphill from here, is what we're saying.