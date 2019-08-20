Traveling 2,000 Miles in 24 Hours, The 2020 Porsche Taycan Is Ready for a New Cannonball Record

Porsche is serious about its dedication to EVs. And though Stuttgart's first dabble into the endeavor, the 2020 Porsche Taycan, is still due for release later this year, ze Germans are already coming out with blackeye benchmarks meant to assert their dominance. And, possibly, provide a preview of a new electric Cannonball record. On Monday, Porsche announced that it had shipped the Taycan to Italy for some testing at the world-famous Nardò Technical Center, a 7.8-mile test loop which recently underwent a $40 million refurbishment sponsored by the German sports car manufacturer's checkbook. During its time at the track, the Taycan's fortitude was stress-tested via 24 hours of extreme endurance driving; a feat which would net an astounding 2,128 miles (3,425 kilometers) of covered pavement.

The automaker says that the Taycan was able to achieve this number in the 24 hours by only breaking to swap out drivers and recharge the EV's batteries with Porsche's ultra-fast 800-volt chargers. While going 'round the ring, Porsche says that its all-electric sports car maintained speeds between 121 miles per hour and 133 MPH, though it's capable of reaching speeds beyond 155 MPH. For ease of arithmetic, and those who want to get nerdy with the numbers in terms of speed and time, let's call the Taycan's average speed a happy medium of 127 MPH. In a perfect world sans traffic laws, pedestrians, and traffic, the car would have been able to travel about 3,048 miles in 24 hours at this sustained speed if it didn't need to stop in order to recharge its battery packs. Realistically, the car actually traveled a total of 2,128 miles; a difference of roughly 920 miles. Using the total traveled mileage, we can work out the actual average speed over the entirety of the 24 hours to be 88.6 MPH, meaning that the additional 920 miles of unaccounted range may indicate a downtime somewhere in the neighborhood of 7 hours, likely the time it took to charge the car. Enter the Cannonball Run; a 2,800-mile coast-to-coast sprint designed for those who like to set records and hate sleep. Though all start at the same point, the Red Ball Garage in New York City, New York, and end at the Portofino Inn in Redondo Beach, California, drivers carefully curate a route looking to best the overall trip time of their predecessor by shaving minutes off their journey—all, of course, in the name of notoriety.

