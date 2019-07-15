Porsche Drops Nearly $40 Million Renovating and Repaving Nardò Ring Test Track

The legendary Nardò Ring in Italy was reopened late last week after Porsche spent almost $40 million and seven months resurfacing and rejuvenating the place. Owned and operated by Porsche Engineering since 2012, the Nardò Technical Center's most distinctive feature is a 7.8-mile, circular, banked test track that's visible from space.

To give you an idea of what it's all about, here's a clip of Top Gear bravely taking it on in a trio of supercars a few years ago.