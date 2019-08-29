2020 Porsche Macan Turbo: Ripped Looks, Updated Tech, and Standard 434 HP

Porsche’s pulled the wraps off the new 2020 Macan Turbo, which not only features some tweaks to its design inside and out, but more power as well. This updated version comes after the popular crossover was unveiled in 2014 and then refreshed for the 2019 model year.

Previously, the top-spec Macan Turbo came with a choice of two power outputs from the same 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, producing 395 horsepower and 434 with the Performance Package. Now, the Macan Turbo comes with a completely new 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 that produces 434 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque. Equipped with an equally new seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission, zero to 60 will happen in roughly 4.3 seconds and onto to a top sprint of nearly 170 miles per hour, making it nearly as quick as a 718 Cayman GTS in a straight line.