2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S: The Nurburgring King Gets MBUX and Fresh Looks

Inside, AMG's refreshed crossover gets Merc's dual-screen MBUX instrument-and-infotainment system as well as a new steering wheel. The new tech offerings bring the crossover up to date with its newer brethren, and should appeal to a younger, more tech-savvy audience.

For 2020, an electronically-controlled locking differential is now standard on all GLC 63's while a "Slippery" drive mode has been added to the car's selection of programmed personas.

Quotable: "The lap record on the North Loop has proven to impressive effect that the GLC 63 is right at the top of its segment in terms of vehicle dynamics," said AMG boss Tobias Moers. "With our V-8 bi-turbo, we hold a decisive USP in the competitive environment. With AMG DYNAMICS we were able to hone the vehicle dynamics even more and also further increase the suitability for everyday use and the connectivity with MBUX. This makes the GLC 63 an all-rounder for every occasion."