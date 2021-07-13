2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Gets a 12-Inch Movable Touchscreen

That display is surrounded by a cabin that's appropriately plush and appropriately Mercedes. Turbine vents, gorgeous metal Burmester speaker grilles, copious ambient lighting with 64 different color choices, luxuriously stitched leather, and the newest-generation AMG steering wheel all make appearances.

Not only is the new SL's cabin pretty but it's also more practical than before. Reverting to a 2+2 setup, the car will be able to seat four, something the SL hasn't been able to do since the generation that went away in 1989. All three generations of SL since then (the R129 of the '90s, the R230 of the '00s, and the R231 of today) have all been two-seaters.

Previously confirmed as the very first SL to be available with all-wheel drive, the full 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL will unveil later this year.