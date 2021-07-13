2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Gets a 12-Inch Movable Touchscreen

Merc's grand tourer will also seat four for the first time since 1989.

By Chris Tsui
Last seen cold weather testing in Sweden and confirming plans to sell the car exclusively as an AMG, Mercedes has now unveiled the interior of its next-generation SL. Appearing to blend new-age tech with older, more analog design elements, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL's interior is said to take inspiration from the cabin of the legendary 300 SL Roadster and is described by its creators as "hyperanalog."

The first thing you'll likely notice is the big 11.9-inch, portrait-oriented center display running MBUX that's a lot like the ones seen in the new S- and C-Class sedans. This being a convertible, however, the SL's screen is adjustable and can be moved to a more vertical, upright position meant to cut down on reflected sunlight during top-down driving. 

That display is surrounded by a cabin that's appropriately plush and appropriately Mercedes. Turbine vents, gorgeous metal Burmester speaker grilles, copious ambient lighting with 64 different color choices, luxuriously stitched leather, and the newest-generation AMG steering wheel all make appearances. 

Not only is the new SL's cabin pretty but it's also more practical than before. Reverting to a 2+2 setup, the car will be able to seat four, something the SL hasn't been able to do since the generation that went away in 1989. All three generations of SL since then (the R129 of the '90s, the R230 of the '00s, and the R231 of today) have all been two-seaters. 

Previously confirmed as the very first SL to be available with all-wheel drive, the full 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL will unveil later this year. 

