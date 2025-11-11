The Little Mercedes-Benz GLB Is Getting a Great Big Wall of Screens

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The CLA is here, and thanks to our resourceful spy photographer, we already know that Mercedes-Benz is working on a new GLA. Now, thanks to Mercedes itself, we’re also getting a preview of the new GLB disguised not by camouflage, but frost—as in old-fashioned, frozen water. Admittedly, that’s a new one.

The snowy accumulation is a product of cold-weather testing in a climate-controlled wind tunnel. It’s kind of neat, but the exterior tease is nothing compared to what Mercedes is showing us of the new GLB’s interior. The ice hiding the body lines gives way to a fully undisguised cabin and a dashboard boasting a great big wall of screens.

This is the optional “Superscreen” setup (not to be confused with Hyperscreen, which is the seamless offering available on more-premium models). Mercedes didn’t give any details apart from confirming the name, but we can tell from the pics that we’re looking at identical main and passenger displays coupled with a third, slightly smaller instrument panel display in front of the wheel.

Mercedes also took the opportunity to show off the new GLB’s interior ambient lighting, complete with star-pattern LEDs in the panoramic roof’s sunshade. The GLB is small (nominally a subcompact) SUV, but its slick packaging allows for a serviceable third row, which we can also see in the above gallery.

The heavy coating of frost on the prototype’s exterior disguises the body quite effectively, but we can see that the little MPV maintains its high rear roof line—critical if you plan to fit anybody taller than a kindergartner in that third row. The snowflake-pattern wheels are a nice touch here. Somebody was paying attention.

Mercedes will officially reveal the next-gen GLB on December 8th. Check back here for the latest.

