The Electric Mercedes GLC Has 13 Benz Logos on the Outside Alone

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC has long been the brand’s bestseller, and now it’s going electric. Not exclusively, of course—that would be like shooting yourself in the foot. Instead, the manufacturer is rolling out a battery-powered variant of the midsize SUV that will join the pure gas and plug-in hybrid models. It has a big, flashy tech suite to help draw buyers in, headlined by the optional 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, as well as 13—count ’em, 13—Mercedes logos spattered across the exterior. Think you can find them all?

The first one shouldn’t be hard, considering it’s the most prominent part of that big ol’ grille. There’s another on the hood, just above it. And if you look inside those familiar headlights, you’ll spy another logo in each one. Take a glance at its profile and you likely won’t be able to spot the differences between the gas and EV models, at least in passing. But you know what you will spot? That’s right, four more Benz logos—one per wheel. The rear three-quarter is where the EV’s design is most unique, as the heckblende taillight has four (4) more Mercedes-Benz logos incorporated within it. Add in the standard silver emblem that’s smack-dab in the middle, and people will know for sure that you drive a Benz, with a total of 13.

The three-point star up front is even illuminated, and according to Mercedes, there are 942 illuminated points on the grille alone. You can pay extra if you want said grille to display special animations.

Mercedes-Benz

The top-trim GLC400 4Matic with EQ Technology will make 483 horsepower and be available at launch. It packs plenty of snazzy doo-dads and go-go-gadget features that make getting around that much easier, like 4.5-degree rear-axle steering. And it wouldn’t be a Benz SUV without an incredibly cushy ride, so the GLC gets optional intelligent air suspension that return customers might recognize from the S-Class. The EV is also rated at up to 5,291 pounds of towing capacity.

Like with any luxury car worth its salt, the electric GLC’s interior is where you’ll find the bulk of its party tricks. The aforementioned MBUX Hyperscreen is undeniably the centerpiece, and, while optional, will likely be fitted to most of these that ship to dealers. It’s the largest ever continuous display fitted to a Mercedes-Benz at 39.1 inches, and it’s highly customizable. There are 11 background motifs to choose from that not only change the display but also the ambient lighting inside the car. It’s all about setting the stage.

Mercedes-Benz

Speaking of theater, the car’s display is capable of running multiple video streaming apps, including Disney+. Passengers can watch their favorite Marvel superhero flick during a long road trip, or, if you’re like my kids, it’ll be Bluey. Every time, it will be Bluey. Think of how cool it’ll be to hear that again on the optional Burmester 3D Surround Sound System—or better yet, the optional Burmester 4D Surround Sound System, which adds tactile bass vibrations in the seats.

Mercedes boasts that the infotainment is the world’s first to use artificial intelligence from both Microsoft and Google. The MBUX Virtual Assistant integrates AI tools and features from both, selecting the best source to accomplish each task, and it can supposedly swap back and forth in the same conversation. Benz’s press release says that “talking to the MBUX Virtual Assistant is like chatting with a friend,” adding that it’s “intelligent, easy to talk to, and empathetic.” It lives on the screen as an always-there “living” avatar shaped like—you guess it—a Mercedes logo.

The electric GLC can still be spec’d with the Sky Control panoramic roof that switches between opaque and transparent on command. It apparently has nine controllable segments, which makes me think of how my parents always told me they had just three channels on their TV growing up. Now, you have more options than that on your car’s daggum sunroof. It’s also controllable via the AI voice assistant. (Why wouldn’t it be?)

Finally, to help you enjoy all of this more, Mercedes has worked in 10 external cameras, five radar sensors, and twelve ultrasonic sensors for the electric GLC’s advanced driver assistance systems.

Mercedes didn’t include pricing for the electric GLC in the press release, though you have to imagine it will slot above the plug-in hybrid 350e 4Matic that costs $60,300 before destination fees. Just how far above remains to be seen, though.

It seems like Benz might have worked in enough extra tech to make the electric GLC appealing to regular customers. As we’ve seen here lately, most buyers need more reasons than just the drivetrain to pick an EV. We’ll know whether or not MB has succeeded if the brand continues to sell this a year from now.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com