This Is How Mercedes Thinks an AMG EV Should Sound

Mercedes just dropped a teaser for a new all-electric AMG model. This brief video clip not only gives us our first look at what AMG has planned for its new, all-electric platform, but our first listen. Seriously. And if you’re confused by the uninterrupted squeal of tire noise, hang in there for the twist.

There’s admittedly not much to see on this still-camouflaged prototype (and if it’s pure CGI, it’s a convincing effort), but its basic form is recognizable. The teaser itself openly acknowledges that this is on the company’s new electric architecture, which would narrow it down to one of the two models expected to ride on AMG.EA—a sedan and an SUV. We can pretty safely rule out the latter here. We also believe this new platform will take advantage of Benz’s latest powertrain tech, including more compact batteries and axial flux motors.

As for the sound? Hmm. Where to start…

The “engine” note itself is perfectly pleasant, but there’s more going on here than just noise—there are audible “shifts” being simulated here. Sure, there are EVs out there with multi-speed gearboxes, but even those function more like old-school overdrive features than the many-geared automatics found in modern gasoline cars and trucks. What we’re seeing here is more akin to what you’ll find in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, where it’s included as a driver engagement feature—and a surprisingly fun one, at that.

But there’s still one lingering question: is this going to be an “exhaust” sound, or merely something piped into the cabin. The clicks audible with each shift sound an awful lot like paddle shifters to us, and why would you need to hear that from the outside? Given the mixed reception to EVs making uncharacteristic noises, Mercedes could be taking a conservative approach. While this would be at the precise opposite end of the spectrum from Tesla’s Boombox and the inevitable Terrance & Phillip sideshow that followed, it may simply be too much fakery to woo whatever sliver of the car buying public an EV would appeal to if it simply sounded like it had a V8.

In any event, we shouldn’t have to wait too long to find out. This is meaty as teasers go, so we expect an official unveiling in the not-too-distant future.

Got tips? Send ’em our way at tips@thedrive.com.