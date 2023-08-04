Mercedes-AMG Is Bringing the V8 Back to C63 and E63 by 2026: Report

Drivers who like Mercedes-AMG don't like the brand's latest super sedans. That sounds strange, I understand, but longtime fans of the Affalterbach manufacturer were drawn to them by thumping V8s—not the four- and six-cylinder hybrids in the new C63 and E63. But there may be good news on the way as Car and Driver reports the models will once again be V8-powered come 2026.

The legacy automotive outlet's story cites two independent sources as saying the C-Class and E-Class are being reworked to fit the M177 4.0-liter V8. That's a big step up from the hybrid 2.0-liter turbo four that's currently powering the C63. It does make a stout 671 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque, but it sounds like a hairdryer and the V8 is even more brutal when electrified. We see it producing as much as 831 hp in the GT63S E Performance.

This move would also require the 4.0-liter V8 to be modified for EU7 emissions standards, which Car and Driver says Mercedes-AMG is actively working on. Doing God's work right there.

Two senior engineers allegedly informed the publication that the C63 and E63 don't need much work to make the bigger engine fit. Even with its increased size, twin turbos, plug-in hybrid battery, and necessary equipment that goes with it all, it supposedly isn't a huge lift to swap in. That seems to be crucial to the V8's proposed reintroduction deadline of 2026.

Mercedes-AMG's decision to go with massively technical four-cylinder hybrids was the source of major public outcry—and yeah, we were included. It's not that people think they're slow or incapable of pinning your noggin to the headrest; it's just that they lack the same excitement. That especially becomes a problem when you look at something like the upcoming BMW M5, which is expected to get a hybrid twin-turbo V8. If that is indeed the case and well-to-do enthusiasts cross-shop the Bimmer with the 2.0-liter Merc, there would be little to consider.

The Drive reached out to Mercedes-AMG for comment, though a spokesperson declined to provide one.